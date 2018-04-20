High School Student That Asked The Rock To Prom Receives Big Surprise

The Rock being The Rock just surprised a high school student that took to Twitter to ask the action star to her prom.

Of course being the incredibly busy guy Johnson is, he won't be able to take her to prom, but he did set her up with a pretty cool surprise. The Rock announced on Instagram that he's renting out a whole movie theater in her town for her and her friends to see his new monster movie, complete with free drinks and snacks.

The Rock also shared video of Katie's reaction with her fellow classmates when he made a special recording just for her played over her school's PA system.

source via toofab.com