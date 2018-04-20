High School Student That Asked The Rock To Prom Receives Big Surprise
The Rock being The Rock just surprised a high school student that took to Twitter to ask the action star to her prom.
Of course being the incredibly busy guy Johnson is, he won't be able to take her to prom, but he did set her up with a pretty cool surprise. The Rock announced on Instagram that he's renting out a whole movie theater in her town for her and her friends to see his new monster movie, complete with free drinks and snacks.
@TheRock PROM?! pic.twitter.com/VyHhrpVQYe— katie k (@katiekelzenberg) April 15, 2018
SURPRISE KATIE KELZENBERG! About a week ago, I come across a video on my Twitter feed, from a student at Stillwater Area High School (oldest high school in Minnesota) asking me if I would be her date to her prom. Unfortunately, I’ll be shooting during that time in Hawaii, BUT I was so impressed by this young lady’s charm and confidence to even ask me (ladies always get shy in front of me) that I had to do something special. I decided to rent out an entire theater (capacity 232 seats) in her town so Katie and her closest 232 friends and family can enjoy a special screening of RAMPAGE. And all the free popcorn, candy and soda high school kids can consume! You’re money’s no good Katie... everything is on Uncle DJ. ------ ----!! And I also taped a special morning message surprising Katie and her high school that will play across the school’s intercom system... literally...RIGHT NOW, Katie should be turning red hearing me surprise her in front of her entire school. I wish I was there in person Katie, to see your reaction to all this, but I’ll hear about for sure and most importantly - you and all your friends have fun at the theater and ENJOY RAMPAGE! Thanks for being an AWESOME FAN and I’m a lucky dude to have fans like you. Uncle DJ ----❤️ Ps - the gorilla in Rampage is way smarter (and better looking) than I am, but don’t tell him that because he has a HUGE ego --
The Rock also shared video of Katie's reaction with her fellow classmates when he made a special recording just for her played over her school's PA system.
I’ll take happy tears -- all day. Here’s my surprise morning greeting to the students of Stillwater Area High School in Minnesota, as I call out the very special young lady who asked me to her prom, the awesome Ms Katie Kelzenberg. I can’t make her prom because I’ll be in production, but as a surprise gift I bought out her local theater this weekend so she can bring 232 of her BFF’s to watch a special screening of RAMPAGE. I’m a lucky lucky man to have such amazing fans like Katie, and moments like this will always be the best and coolest part of my job. Her reaction is everything when she hears me say her name! #KatieKelzenbergCrushingLIFE #StillwaterHighSchool #AndUnlikeMe #KatieDoesntCheatOnHerTests
