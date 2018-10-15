High Schools Harry Potter Homecoming Dance Routine Goes Viral

This Arizona high school has become quite known for their pep rallies, so much so that this isn’t even their first or second time going viral.

Walden Grove High School has done it again, this year they have wowed us with a 7-minute homecoming dance routine that depicts the story of Harry Potter. The whole dance crew is dressed in Hogwarts robes and their props included, wands, brooms, and hats. These kids sure make pep rallies awesome, last year the school did a Wizard of Oz inspired routine.

So far they have racked up over 4 million views on YouTube. Check out the video below.

Video of &quot;Harry Potter&quot; Homecoming Assembly

Via: WFAA