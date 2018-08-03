100 Goats Take Over Neighborhood In Idaho

On Friday morning, August 3, 2018, around 100 goats broke loose on a neighborhood in Boise, Idaho and began to eat almost everything they could.

People in the neighborhood knew the goats weren't wild since they all had tags on them, but weren't sure where they came from at first. Well it turns out there is a company in the area known as "We Rent Goats" and rent out herds of the farm animal for people to get rid of weeds from any fields, acerage, or any open spaces.

According to the company owner the goats were at a nearby pond and broke through a wooden fence and decided to go exploring.

#Breaking - About 100 goats are on the loose right now in a #Boise neighborhood. They are going house to house eating everything in sight. Nobody has a clue where they came from...updates to follow pic.twitter.com/K0ghUwQEfk — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

Here is a live look at #Boise Goat-a-Paloza 2018 pic.twitter.com/RTZR6bWsRP — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

The report on the goats happened around 7 am and they were all gathered up by 9 am.

-source via ktvt.com