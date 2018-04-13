Heinz Products at the Grocery Store

Heinz May Develop A New Condiment Sauce

April 13, 2018
I'm sure most of us make this at home already.

Heinz thinks it might be time for a new condiment on the dinner table. The company known for it's Ketchup posted a poll on Twitter asking if they should mix mayonnaise and ketchup together and call it Mayochup. Yes, Mayochup and could be on the shelves of your local grocery store as early as this summer. Heinz only needs to receive 500,000 yes votes to bring you this new sauce.

Heinz has already received over 900,000 votes. What do you of this combination of sauces? Is it easier to make yourself or buy it pre made? Let us know in the comments.

Via: Time

