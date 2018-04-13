Heinz May Develop A New Condiment Sauce

I'm sure most of us make this at home already.

Heinz thinks it might be time for a new condiment on the dinner table. The company known for it's Ketchup posted a poll on Twitter asking if they should mix mayonnaise and ketchup together and call it Mayochup. Yes, Mayochup and could be on the shelves of your local grocery store as early as this summer. Heinz only needs to receive 500,000 yes votes to bring you this new sauce.

Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018

Heinz has already received over 900,000 votes. What do you of this combination of sauces? Is it easier to make yourself or buy it pre made? Let us know in the comments.

Via: Time