Everyone's Favorite Flag Waving Head Banger Lane Pittman Returns To Take On Hurricane Florence

Two years ago no one had a clue who Lane Pittman was. That is until he was filmed standing in the streets in Florida, staring down Hurrincane Matthew while holding an American flag and headbanging to Slayer.

Video of Hurricane Matthew Meets Slayer

When the video debuted, it gained over 20 million views and even got The Foo Fighters attention.

LANE PITTMAN — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) October 10, 2016

And now Lane has returned to take on Hurricance Florence in Myrtle Beach, SC. The video was uploaded to social media Friday Sep. 14, 2018 and already has close to 80K views.

Keep on rockin' Lane!

-story via huffingtonpost.com