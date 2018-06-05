Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty To Charges

Tuesday June 5, 2018 Harvey Weinstein has officially plead not guilty to rape and criminal sex charges in New York.

The court hearing took place in Manhattan and follows a grand jury indictment of the disgraced movie mogul. So far the charges involve only two women at the moment.

One unidentified victim claims that Weinstein cornered her in a hotel room and raped her. Actress Lucia Evans, the second accuser, has publicly spoken about an encounter with Weinstein which alleges him forcing her to perform oral sex at his office in 2004. Weinstein attorny Benjamin Brafman is challenging the alleged victim's credibility saying he is more than certain they will clear Weinstein's name.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. said it's no surprise to him that the legal council around Weinstein are attacking victim credibility and the legal system.

Weinstein is out on $1 million bail.

-source via ktvt.com