This June Fort Worth Will Be Host To A Harry Potter Themed Bar Crawl

This June, Fort Worth will play host to a huge Harry Potter themed festival/bar crawl.

The event will take place on June 22, from 2pm to 10pm. Dressing up as one of your favorite characters or wearing the colors of your favorite house is highly encouraged. Of course there will also be a costume contest for your chance at $200 or Harry Potter prizes. One of the bars will also be holding Harry Potter trivia all day long if you want to test your knowledge against other fans.

Starting at The Yard on 3017 Morton St, event goers will be given their official bar crawl shirt and refillable mug.

Tickets are currently on sale starting at $20 but are likely to go up in price once the early bird special ends. The event is 21 and up only.

-source via narcity.com