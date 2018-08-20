Tom Felton & Matthew Lewis Had A Harry Potter Reunion

It’s always lovely to see the cast of Harry Potter get together for a small reunion.

Over the weekend Tom Felton and Matthew Lewis, the actors who played Draco Malfoy and Neville Longbottom, met up in Los Angeles and graced us with some great photos. After seeing the two together again, it looks like Tom tried to convert Matthew into a Slytherin with a nice backpack. Tom posted a picture on Instagram with the caption, “See how close he was to converting.... @mattdavelewis #gryffindork”

I don’t think Matthew was having it with his Slytherin ways, and posted a picture on Instagram himself with a caption, “Take your Slytherin paws off me, you damn dirty ape! @t22felton”

Glad to see the two can poke fun at each other.

Via: Entertainment Weekly