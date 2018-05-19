Harrison Ford Spotted Dining Out In Fort Worth

Was that Indiana Jones that just walked by?

Yes, yes it was. A local restaurant in Fort Worth had a celebrity guest dine in this week. Harrison Ford made a stop over at the Thai Terrace, in Fort Worth on Wednesday. According to the Fort Worth Star Telegram, Ford make trips to the DFW quite often, and likes to stop to get a taste of the local cuisine. Who could blame him for wanting to try one of our many local restaurants. Apparently Ford had the papaya salad, pad graprao, pad thai and fish cakes from the menu.

Owner of Grace, in downtown Fort Worth, Adam Jones tells the Star Telegram that Ford made a stop by there as well, and that they "Have been taking care of him for years, always very nice."

You never know who is going to walk in to a restaurant around here.