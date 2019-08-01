Harley Race, Pro Wrestler Looses Battle To Lung Cancer, at 76

Harley Race, World Heavyweight Champion pro wrestler,died at 76 of lung cancer. Race got his big break with the American Wrestling Association in 1965. Five years later he joined the National Wrestling Alliance. He won the WWF’s King of the Ring tournament. In 2004, Race became one of the six men to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

In 1973, he won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. In the 70’s he obtained the recognition and reputation of being a great fighter. Race helped build the career of the famous Ric Flair, who announced this past March, on social media that Race, had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.

Video of 17th July 1983 - Harley Race puts a bounty on Ric Flair&#039;s head

#ripharleyrace

One of the best. His influence will live on forever. https://t.co/JfULpI6I2x — Oli Sandler | Ringside Perspective (@OliRingside) August 1, 2019

#RIPharleyrace before my time but from what I've heard a legit badass pic.twitter.com/guhmSbrHIQ — Aka- 76 Tej raugaJ (@Jetjaguar67) August 1, 2019

