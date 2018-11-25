This Hands-Free Umbrella Kind Of Looks Like You're Wearing A Giant Condom On Your Head

You know what they always say about Texas: If you don't like the weather, wait five minutes.

We know a thing or two about enjoying a nice sunny day, and then being hit with a massive thunderstorm. It happens, and we're used to it, but it's still annoying having to carry an umbrella around with you. It's hard enough to walk around and just check your phone rather than be required to hold an umbrella as well.

But Japanese retailer Dospara has our backs. They just introduced a new product to their line, a hands-free umbrella! It acts like a rain coat of sorts, with a plastic hood that you can slip over your face, and it features a wide brim that protects the rest of your body from the rain. You can text and hold your coffee to your pleasure, thanks to the hands-free umbrella.

There's just one small problem...it kind of looks like you're wearing a giant condom on your head.

Now, if you don't mind walking around with a giant condom-looking thing on your head, the hands-free umbrella can be purchased for less than $5!

Via SoraNews 24