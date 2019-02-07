New Emojis Include A Waffle, Service Dog, And A Pinching Gesture That The Internet Has Dubbed The Small Penis Emoji

Just when you thought we couldn’t get any more emojis, they went ahead and added more. Sometime this year we’ll get an update that will include a total of 230 new emojis.

According to Apple, we’ll be seeing a wide range of new emojis dedicated to disabled users. "One in seven people around the world have some form of disability. Adding emoji emblematic to users' life experiences helps foster a diverse culture that is inclusive of disability."

After showing off some of the new emojis, everyone online has already dubbed the pinching fingers emoji as the small penis emoji instead. It didn’t take very long for everyone to turn this innocent emoji into something ridiculous.

Finally an emoji to describe the size of my



Attention span https://t.co/n9DOwVI4iP — Yahya Ahmed (@yahya_official2) February 5, 2019

Last year, after more than 55,000 people campaigned for a period emoji, the blood drop emoji was created, and added to the global emoji keyboard

Some of the new animal emojis we’ll be getting include service dogs, a skunk, a flamingo, and sloth. How are we just now getting a sloth? The new food emojis include a waffle, a piece of garlic, and an onion.

Do you think they’re missing any this time around? Check out all the new emojis below. What emojis do you think they should add next?

---- 230 new emojis coming to phones in 2019 https://t.co/40lHKWeBFj pic.twitter.com/GKGJvS1dJf — Emojipedia -- (@Emojipedia) February 5, 2019

Via: USA Today