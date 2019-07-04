Halle Bailey Cast As Ariel In Disney's Live-Action 'The Little Mermaid'

Walt Disney Studios has just announced that 19-year-old Halle Bailey will play Ariel (and make her movie debut) in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Bailey is half of the musical duo Halle x Chloe (they've been opening for Beyoncé during her Formation World Tour): and has starred in the television show Grown-ish.

She's joining Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Awkwafina as Scuttle. In a recent press release, the film's director Rob Marshall said, "After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role."

The Little Mermaid remake will feature music from the original 1989 animated film: along with new music from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

This is the first time Disney has cast a woman of color in a traditionally white princess role for one of its live action remakes (check out Bailey's tweet below).

