Michael Irvin Says He’s Clean After Getting Biopsy Results Back

Just four days ago Michael Irvin announced in a very emotional Instagram post that he was having a throat biopsy done in Los Angeles. The NFL Hall of Famer, age 53, was very scared to get his results back, as his father had died from throat cancer at age 51.

Irvin took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share some good news with the world. According to the Dallas Cowboys Legend, his tests have come back negative for throat cancer. Read his full post down below.

Soon after, Irvin’s former teammate Emmitt Smith posted on Twitter that he was glad to hear the news as well.

God is good!!! So thankful for the good news. @michaelirvin88 is cancer free!! pic.twitter.com/PRvfFT7bCj — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) March 31, 2019

Irvin revealed that he lost his voice during week 13 of the NFL after the Cowboys beat the Saints 13-10. His voice continued to bother him and cause problems for about two months.

Via: ESPN