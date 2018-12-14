Gwendoline Christie Claims After The End Of 'Game Of Thrones' Fans Will Need Therapy

Since it's announcement, fans have been eagerly waiting for the final season of ''Game of Thrones" airing in April of 2019.

But are we really ready for it?

According to actress Gwendoline Christie who plays Brianne of Tarth, the answer would be no.

"You're going to need therapy," she said. "I think just the show ending is going to send all of the world into professional help." She also continued saying that it's probably going to be hard for her to watch as well.

"I think it's going to make me incredibly emotional. We're all emotional about the fact that this is the end, and this is the end of something incredibly significant for all of us, and it's been a truly incredible thing to be a part of."

Reportedly season 8 will open at Winterfell with plenty of references to the show's pilot episode.

-story via yahoo.com