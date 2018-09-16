Guy Carves Arnold Schwarzenegger In Iconic Pose Out Of Wood

A man spent the last 6 months getting to know the curves of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s younger body pretty well.

Wood carving artist James O’Neal recently completed one of his most impressive pieces of work to date. O’Neal debuted his finished life-size wooden sculpture of Arnold Schwarzenegger in the iconic vacuum pose.

The sculpture stands at the same height as Schwarzenegger at 6’2. O’Neal posted pictures of his progress over the past 6 months on Instagram. This isn’t the first celebrity O’Neal’s carved out of wood; he’s done Conor McGregor, Muhammad Ali, and Floyd Mayweather as well.

Check out his finished product down below. The face is pretty accurate.

Via: My Modern Met