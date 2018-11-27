Help Break The World Record Of Most Couples Kissing Under The Mistletoe At Klyde Warren Park This Weekend

Have you ever been a part of a world record? Have you always wanted to break a world record? Are you currently in a relationship?

If you answered yes, to the following questions and don’t already have plans this Sunday, then you’re in luck.

Klyde Warren Park is hosting a Guinness World Record attempt this Sunday, December 2nd. Couples in the DFW area will help break the record for Most Couples Kissing Under Mistletoe in a single location.

Guinness World Record judges will be on site. The event starts at 1:00 PM and costs $25 per couple, with all proceeds going towards the North Texas Food Bank.

Be a part of the fun event that’s for a good cause. Plus you and your significant other can show off to your friends that you broke a record together.

Click HERE for more info about tickets.

Via: Visit Dallas