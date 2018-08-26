Production For 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3' Has Officially Been Put On Hold

According to mulitple sources, production has come to a stop on the third installment in the popular "Guardians of the Galaxy" film series. This decision comes weeks after the firing of director James Gunn.

Marvel and Disney are “regrouping” on the film, which apparently was supposed to begin principal photography in January or February of 2019. But now crew members who were in preproduction of the movie have been dismissed and told to look for new work for time being.

“It’s not an easy time,” said Chris Pratt. “We all love James and he’s a good friend of ours, but we also really love playing the Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s a complicated situation for everybody. And you know, we just want to move forward and do what’s right and be the best people we can be.”

-story via usmagazine.com