Guacamole Cheese Is Now A Thing

This week, The Fresh Market grocery chain is introducing something never seen before that's sure to get all you guacamole enthusiast's attention.

Guacamole cheese.

Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, the new food product is a guacamole-infused gouda cheese and starting Wednesday it will be available at all their locations.

Amanti Guacamole Cheese is what it will be known as and made by Daily Dairy in Holland. The cheese will be green in color and it's a combination of cow's milk gouda blended with avocado, lime juice, chili, tomato, onion and garlic.

The new product will go on sale for $24.99 per pound and sold in a giant green wheel. Of course it can be bought in wedges by the pound or sliced.

What we want to know is, can it be melted down into a queso dip?

-story via travelandleisure.com