Is Grover Dropping An F-Bomb In This New Video Clip From 'Sesame Street'?

Well everyone, it looks like we might have another internet debate on our hands.

Since the famous "Yanny vs. Laurel'' debate we haven't had any new confusing audio on our hands. That is until now.

And it involves everyone's favorite friendly TV neighborhood "Sesame Street''.

On a recently aired episode, during a segment with Grover, it sounds as if the little blue guy dropped an f-bomb while getting excited about cameras.

Video of Did Grover drop the F bomb? The Next Laurel vs Yanny? - Elmo

Now it's being debated that Grover is either saying "Yes, yes, that’s a f*cking excellent idea" or "yes, yes, that sounds like an excellent idea."

You be the judge.

-story via tmz.com