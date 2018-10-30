A Group Has Started A Petition To Change The Date Of Halloween

How do you feel about Halloween falling on a Wednesday this year? Wouldn’t it be a lot nicer if it fell on a weekend every year?

Well, a petition has started making its rounds to move the date of everyone’s favorite costume holiday.

The Halloween & Costume Association has started a petition that would move the holiday from the 31st to the last Saturday of October.

The association believes moving the holiday to the weekend instead of having it fall on a weekday, “would ensure for a safer, longer, stress-free celebration.”

The “Join The Saturday Halloween Movement” petition cites darkness as one of its main safety concerns, and believes trick or treating earlier in the day would make the holiday a bit safer for kids.

So far the group has received more than 33,000 signatures and is looking to reach 35,000.

What do you think? Should we move Halloween to the last Saturday of the month, or leave it on the 31st like it’s always been. Let us know what you think in the comments.

Via: CBS DFW