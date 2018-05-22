A Grocery Store Censored 'Summa Cum Laude' On A Graduation Cake

Well that graduation party just got a lot more awkward.

Jacob Koscinski graduated on Saturday, with the highest honors. Of course there was a party after the graduation with family and friends, everything was perfect except, for the cake. Jacobs mom, Cara Koscinski, put in a custom online order at Publix grocery store for a $70 sheet cake with her sons special honor written on the top. The South Carolina grocery store didn't think "Summa Cum Laude" was appropriate for a graduation cake and wrote "Summa --- Laude" instead.

It wasn't until they opened up the cake box at home that the family noticed the three hyphens in the middle. Jacob tells ABC News 4 in Charleston South Carolina, "The cake experience was kind of frustrating and humiliating because I had to explain to my friends and family like what that meant. And they were giggling uncontrollably. At least my friends were."

The manager did apologize for the cake, and offered the family a refund. The Koscinski's are now laughing about the whole cake situation and are still eating the leftovers. Check out the cake below.