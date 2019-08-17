Someone Accidentally Bought Billie Joe Armstrong’s Surf Van, Now It's Up For Auction

We’re always hearing about those people who just stumble upon cars that used to belong to celebrities. What are the odds of buying a car that belonged to someone who’s famous anyway?

One man in New Zealand bought a 1961 Chevrolet Greenbrier van at an auction on accident. Graham Van De Laar says he accidentally clicked buy now and was hoping someone would outbid him, but no one did.

Van De Laar told Stuff.com that while driving the van he noticed he was getting a lot of attention.

"I'd have people waving from the side of the road."

Van De Laar was completely unaware that the license plate read "GRNDAY", but later noticed the smudge on top of the glove box. The van used to belong to Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong.

“It was Billie Joe’s personal surf van he used in California. It is very unique as it is likely to be the only one on the road in New Zealand, and the only one in the world that was once owned by Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong!”

Now Van De Laar is selling the van at an online auction. To prove that the van belonged Billie Joe, it comes accompanied with a State of California Certificate of Title proving who the previous owners were.

The vans buy now price is listed at $39,000 while bidding starts at $37,995. Do you have an extra $40K your willing to spend on the van?