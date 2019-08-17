Billie Joe Armstrong

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS Radio

Someone Accidentally Bought Billie Joe Armstrong’s Surf Van, Now It's Up For Auction

August 17, 2019
Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Random & Odd News
Rock

We’re always hearing about those people who just stumble upon cars that used to belong to celebrities. What are the odds of buying a car that belonged to someone who’s famous anyway? 

One man in New Zealand bought a 1961 Chevrolet Greenbrier van at an auction on accident. Graham Van De Laar says he accidentally clicked buy now and was hoping someone would outbid him, but no one did. 

Van De Laar told Stuff.com that while driving the van he noticed he was getting a lot of attention. 

"I'd have people waving from the side of the road."

Van De Laar was completely unaware that the license plate read "GRNDAY", but later noticed the smudge on top of the glove box. The van used to belong to Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong.

“It was Billie Joe’s personal surf van he used in California. It is very unique as it is likely to be the only one on the road in New Zealand, and the only one in the world that was once owned by Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong!”

Now Van De Laar is selling the van at an online auction. To prove that the van belonged Billie Joe, it comes accompanied with a State of California Certificate of Title proving who the previous owners were. 

The vans buy now price is listed at $39,000 while bidding starts at $37,995. Do you have an extra $40K your willing to spend on the van? 

Tags: 
Green Day
Billie Joe Armstrong
New Zealand
Surf Van
auction
accident

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes