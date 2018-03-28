Grandmother In Florida Marries Tree To Save It

Let's face it, there have been a lot of strange and odd marriages out there, but this one is on a whole other level.

60 year old Florida native Karen Cooper, “married” a ficus tree in front of family and neighbors on March 24, 2018 at Snell Family Park in Fort Myers, Florida. Yes you read that correctly.

It was almost a full blown wedding featuring music, champange and even a tree themed wedding cake. The celebration was thrown in order to bring attention to the city’s plans to remove the tree because according to a developer’s complaint, the branches were over a lot next to it that they are trying to sell for $1 million. After Cooper found out, she decided to jump into action.

“I just caught wind of it because someone mentioned it, the city did not notify everyone in the area,” Cooper said. “They only notified the people who were within 500 feet of the tree, and when the neighbor told me, I was floored.” After brainstorming how to keep the tree from being cut down, Cooper came up with the idea to marry it after discovering a story of how women in Mexico dressed in full wedding gowns married trees they wanted to protect. She figured that if she followed the lead of those ladies in Mexico, she could save the tree from being cut down when apparently all it really needed was a bit of trimming.

“Instead of just trimming it, they’re talking about removing the whole tree and it’s like 130 years old, and it’s just where people gather,” Cooper said. “It’s where people play. Children climb up — everybody climbs up in that tree. It’s a beautiful, big part of our neighborhood that I don’t want to see cut down.” Around 70 guests showed up with their own vows promising to protect tree.

“It’s a beautiful tree. It’s just beautiful and it throws a lot of shade in the Florida heat, and it sits on the riverfront in a sunset park,” Cooper says. “This was just a fun way to bring attention to a very serious matter, that they’re going to cut down our beloved tree and that it’s the focal point of the park.”

Cooper’s idea worked and during a meeting with the Beautification Advisory Board, the city decided to keep the beloved ficus.

-source via people.com