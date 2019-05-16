Grand Prairie ISD School Board Considering Changing Start Times For Students

The school board of Grand Prairie ISD is considering changing the start times for middle and high schools starting the next academic year.

Currently, middle school students start class at 8:50am and are done at 4:15pm. The proposed change would start class at 7:25am and end at 2:50pm.

High schoolers start class at 7:35am and end at 3pm. The considered change would start high schoolers at 8:45am and end at 4:10pm.

The board was supposed to vote on this on Tuesday, but delayed because they want to conduct more research.

via FOX 4