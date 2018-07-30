Cheesecake Factory Has Half Price Cheesecake For Today Only

We should defiantly be taking an extended lunch to go out and celebrate National Cheesecake Day.

Today the Cheesecake Factory is selling half-price slices of cheesecake in honor of the national holiday.

You can pick from over 30 different flavors when you and a guest dine in. You're only limited to one slice per guest, so grab some friend and get all sorts of different cheesecake.

You better hurry the offer is only valid for today.

Via: FOX 4 News