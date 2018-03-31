Waldo at the Baseketball Game

Google Maps is Adding a Where's Waldo Feature for April Fools Day

It's not that hard finding Waldo is it?

Well now you can look for Waldo on Google Maps this week. For their annual April Fool's Day Celebration Google is letting you search for Waldo and his friends on your in your browser or on your Android/iOS devices.

All you have to do is is open Google Maps and tap or click on the little Waldo graphic that appears on the edge of your screen. You’ll see the option to play a game that’s straight out of Martin Handford's children’s puzzle books.

