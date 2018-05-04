Good Samaritan Praised For Tripping Fleeing Suspect As He Was Reaching Into Waistband For Gun (Video)

Police were chasing a man through the streets of Columbus, Ohio when he began reaching for a gun in his waistband.

As the suspect ran across the entrance of a public library, he encountered another man, "Bill." Bill watched and waited for the perfect moment, and when he found it, he stuck out his leg as the suspect crossed his path. The Columbus Police had high praise for Bill for hi act of heroism, not to mention the 18-year-old was reaching for a handgun he had stowed away in the waistband of his pants.

Police cam shows the chase, trip, and subsequent apprehension of the suspect. You can hear how Bill may have even saved the suspect's life, as the officers were just moments away from firing.

It is not yet known what the suspect was wanted for.

Via WCPO