Golfer Attacked By A Goose During Tournament

If National Geographic were at a golf course in Michigan, they would have seen the Canadian Goose protect it's nest.

A student at Blissfield High School in Michigan was attacked on the golf course by an angry goose during a tournament. Four students had just teed off, when they noticed a goose laying on an egg nearby. One of the four students was very unlucky to have encountered another goose who had come out of no where and attacked him. One of the students friends took pictures from a distance of the attack.

The wife of the head coach told ABC News that it took four carts to help keep the bird away from the student just so he could pick up his clubs that fell out.

As scary as the encounter probably was, the pictures taken are quite funny. Take a look below.

Birdies on the golf course are usually a good thing - just not when that bird happens to be a very angry goose https://t.co/dAVOSQw6zj ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/b1O7Q8n5p0 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 24, 2018

Via: Mashable