Golden Retrievers Celebrate The Breeds 150th Anniversary

July 23, 2018
Animals
Over the weekend there was a giant event dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the Golden Retriever.

The event took place in Scotland on the grounds of the founder Lord Tweedmouth of the Guisachan, over 360 golden retrievers attended the celebration.

Lord Tweedmouth crossed a wavy-coated retriever with a tweed-water spaniel after he was in need of a hunting dog who could master both the rocky terrain and the soggy marshes of the Scottish Highlands.

This year marks 150 years since the Golden retriever was bred. The golden retriever is the third most popular dog in the U.S. behind the Labrador retriever and the German Shepard.

Check out some of the footage from the event below.

Via: CBS News

