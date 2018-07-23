Golden Retrievers Celebrate The Breeds 150th Anniversary

Over the weekend there was a giant event dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the Golden Retriever.

The event took place in Scotland on the grounds of the founder Lord Tweedmouth of the Guisachan, over 360 golden retrievers attended the celebration.

Lord Tweedmouth crossed a wavy-coated retriever with a tweed-water spaniel after he was in need of a hunting dog who could master both the rocky terrain and the soggy marshes of the Scottish Highlands.

This year marks 150 years since the Golden retriever was bred. The golden retriever is the third most popular dog in the U.S. behind the Labrador retriever and the German Shepard.

Check out some of the footage from the event below.

SO MANY GOOD BOYS: 361 golden retrievers just gathered in Scotland to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the origin of the breed during the dog days of summer https://t.co/PUQBzd4tNY pic.twitter.com/xSyrYHHlss — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 21, 2018

Via: CBS News