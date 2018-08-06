Goldberg From The 'Mighty Ducks' Sad Mugshot

Actor Shaun Weiss, also famously known as Goldberg in "The Mighty Ducks" film series, was arrested recently in Northern California and his mug shot just has all of us feeling a bit sad around here. Mainly because he really seems to be in bad shape in this photo.

'The Mighty Ducks' Goalie Shaun Weiss Arrested for Public Intoxication https://t.co/HaF985u3HK — TMZ (@TMZ) August 6, 2018

Apparently the 38 year old was arrested for public intoxication over the weekend in Oroville, CA. Luckily the cops cut him some slack after spending a few hours in the drunk tank and released him without citation.

Weiss was also arrested a year ago for possession of meth and that happened only 5 days after being sentenced to 150 days in jail for stealing $151 worth of stuff from an electronics store. But he only spent 12 days of incarceration due to overcrowding.

Weiss has had steady work since the famous little league series, but apparently it's been quite a few years since his last acting job. We wish him the best.

-source via tmz.com