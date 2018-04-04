Globe Life Park Adding Additional Dilly Dog Stand After Massive Sales

After the mass popularity of the new Dilly Dog at Globe Life Park, the Rangers will be adding an additional location in the stadium to sell the product.

Roughly 2,500 Dilly Dogs were consumed from the only location during the season opener against the Houston Astros. And just in case you didn't know, the food is made from a dill pickle cored out and stuffed with an Angus Beef Jumbo Dog, then battered and fried.

The #TexasRangers are adding a second Dilly Dog stand at Globe Life Park. If this doesn't bring @KariVanHorn to the metroplex, nothing will. pic.twitter.com/uFhaHPCXeu — Edward Egros (@EdwardEgrosFox4) April 4, 2018

“We have been overwhelmed at the demand for the Dilly Dogs by fans at Globe Life Park,” said Sportservice Arlington General Manager Casey Rapp. “As a result we are adding a second location where fans can purchase this tasty treat. This will allow our customers to buy their Dilly Dogs and get back to their seats to enjoy the game.

The second location will be open in time for the Rangers' next game against Toronto.

-source via ktvt.com