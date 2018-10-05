Little Girl Pulled A 1,500 Year Old Sword Out Of A Lake

Not every day you find something cool and unique at your local lake.

A family in Sweden returned to their lake house over the summer. The daughter went out for a swim and ended up stepping on something odd. There had been a drought and the lake’s water level had been lower than usual. She pulled out whatever it was, and brought it back to her dad.

The object turned out to be a 33-inch long pre-Viking era sword. Her dad had a friend take a look at the sword and thought it to be around 1,000 years old. Experts now say that the sword is more than 1,500 years old.

According to the museum where the sword is now kept, the ancient relic is made out of wood, leather, and metal and had been extremely well preserved. Excavations at the site where the sword was found are now being conducted by the museum; so far they’ve found a 3rd-century broach.

You never know what you might find.

Via: BBC