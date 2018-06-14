Girl Gets Her Head Stuck In An Exhaust Pipe At A County Music Festival

This sounds like the one most country things you can do.

While at the Winstock Country Music Festival in Minnesota over the weekend, 19-year-old Kaitlyn Strom thought she could fit her head in a large exhaust pipe that she saw. Strom wasn't wrong, her head did fit. It fit so well that she got stuck head first in an exhaust pipe.

Kaitlyn told the Hutchinson Leader why she decided to put her head in an exhaust pipe. “We were just all having fun and I saw this big exhaust pipe, and I was like, ‘Hey, my head could probably fit in that,’ so I tried it. It did fit, but it didn't want to come back out.”

The Fire department was called out and had to use an electric saw in order to free Strom. She was stuck for a good 45 minutes. Once free young Kaitlyn was charged with underage drinking. Check out the short clip below.

