Giant Lizards From South America Will Soon Invade The Southern United States, Including Texas!

If you've never heard of Tegu Lizards before, you better get familiar really quick.

These gigantic lizard beasts, originally from South America, were fancied as pets and were brought over to Florida, and soon, they will be expanding. The lizards currently live in two large colonies in Florida, and experts believe they could be moving outward, heading towards the Carolinas and as far as Central Texas. Lee Fitzgerald, a professor at Texas A&M University, said Tegus are "voracious, omnivorous predatory lizards that can live in a variety of habitats, but we can’t know what is going to happen or how intense this invasion is going to become until the effects are upon us."

Luckily for us, they haven't developed a taste for human flesh yet, and mostly feed on Alligator and bird eggs, insects, fruit, and birds. And as far as their temperament, people who have owned Tegus describe them as "big, calm, and occasionally affectionate lizards," but they are also known to be "ornery and tough to handle."

Of course, with any wild creature, it's advised to take extreme caution, especially one making its way to the Lone Star State for the first time.

Via New York Post