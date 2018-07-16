Giant Iceberg Looms Over A Little Village

That’s one big iceberg.

Photos were taken over the weekend of an enormous iceberg that is approaching a tiny village in Greenland that is home to about 160 people.

Images taken by satellite put the iceberg at approximately 650 feet wide, and 300 feet above the water level. It is believed to weigh about 11 million tons.

Some residents have evacuated due to fear of a tsunami occurring. If parts of the iceberg break off it could cause very large waves. Residents are hoping that southern winds carry the iceberg away before any pieces start breaking off.

Check out some of the pictures taken of the enormous floating iceberg below.

Via: Mashable