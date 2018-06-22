Gibson Les Paul

Dreamstime

The Giant Guitar At the New Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Has A Giant Typo

June 22, 2018
Categories: 
Humor
Latest Headlines
Music News
Newsletter Features
Trending

When making a giant guitar with giant letters, there shouldn't be typos.

The Hard Rock Casino & Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey is set to open on July 28th. Included will be two, giant 30-foot-tall Gibson Les Paul guitars. On Thursday the first one was installed after the guitar was up, it was pointed out that there was a typo.

The word ‘Rhythm’ on the rhythm and treble switch was spelled with an ‘E’, reading 'Rythem'. Hard Rock officials say that the typo was fixed Thursday afternoon by removing the vinyl letter. The second installation is set to go up on Saturday near the resort's entrance, it’s unknown whether that guitar has the same misspelling or not. 

Via: New York Daily News

Tags: 
Giant
Typo
guitars
Hotel
Casino
Hard Rock
New Jersey