The Giant Guitar At the New Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Has A Giant Typo

When making a giant guitar with giant letters, there shouldn't be typos.

The Hard Rock Casino & Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey is set to open on July 28th. Included will be two, giant 30-foot-tall Gibson Les Paul guitars. On Thursday the first one was installed after the guitar was up, it was pointed out that there was a typo.

The word ‘Rhythm’ on the rhythm and treble switch was spelled with an ‘E’, reading 'Rythem'. Hard Rock officials say that the typo was fixed Thursday afternoon by removing the vinyl letter. The second installation is set to go up on Saturday near the resort's entrance, it’s unknown whether that guitar has the same misspelling or not.

Hard Rock installs giant guitar with giant mistake https://t.co/aKotHuKbi1 pic.twitter.com/HBd9W3NGKR — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) June 22, 2018

Via: New York Daily News