George R.R. Martin Confirms Three Game Of Thrones Spinoffs In The Works

Game of Thrones may be winding down, but that doesn’t mean George R.R. Martin’s saga won’t continue. According to the author, there are three different Game of Thrones spinoffs in the works. While details are still scarce, Martin confirmed HBO is moving forward with these projects.

#GameofThrones: George R.R. Martin says three spinoff shows 'moving forward nicely' https://t.co/eWCIce5IDm — Variety (@Variety) May 4, 2019

George R.R. Martin wrote the ‘A Song of Ice & Fire’ series, which the hit HBO series is based on. While the author is still working on finishing the book series, it appears the television world will continue telling the story of the fantasy world he created.

In a recent blog post, Martin wrote, “The one I am not supposed to call THE LONG NIGHT will be shooting later this year, and two other shows remain in the script stage, but are edging closer.” Fans were excited of the prequel news, as many feared a life without Game of Thrones content.

i think it’s time to acknowledge that game of thrones is going to become the next harry potter-esque cash cow that they will milk until they have us sitting in an old off broadway theater watching a spin off play about sansa’s weird grandkids — em (@why__lime) May 4, 2019

There’s a prequel Game of Thrones series (spinoff) coming out next year called the Long Night - I know it’s the end of an era but this kind of makes me feel better pic.twitter.com/jgJJ7gsOIK — Xen (@dankxen) May 2, 2019

One the things I would love to see in a game of thrones spin off is the full story of how Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark fell in love and also Roberts rebellion and the mad King and Jamie killing the him pic.twitter.com/ulsTU8wPpV — Kayla-- (@KaylaKaraMel) May 5, 2019

It was first revealed that HBO was working on a Game of Thrones spinoff back in May of 2017. Now George R.R. Martin has confirmed these series are in the works, and should be coming to HBO soon. Until then, there are still two episodes of the hit HBO series left, so enjoy while you can.

Via Variety