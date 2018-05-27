George H.W. Bush Admitted Into Hospital Again

George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized again a month later after being there.

A spokesperson for the senoir Bush member reported Sunday May 27, 2018, that he has been sent to the hospital at South Maine Health Care in Biddeford from low blood pressure and fatigue. His stay will only last for a few days. It's also been reported that he is awake and not in any discomfort.

The former president was visiting Maine this weekend having breakfast with vets at the American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport.

-source via TMZ.com