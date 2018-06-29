toys r us

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

This Picture Of Geoffrey The Giraffe Leaving Empty Toys R Us Will Get You In The Feels

June 29, 2018
This week Toys R Us posted a pic to their Facebook that could possibly be one of the most heartbreaking photos to our childhood.   

The photo simply shows Geoffrey the giraffe with a packed suitcase, in an empty store, waving good bye.   

The picture has been getting plenty of attention online with more than 300K shares on Facebook.  

However, there is a bit of light at the end of the tunnel.  On the Toys R Us Twitter page, their header reads for people to stay tuned for “news and information on the next chapter for Geoffrey and the iconic Toy “R” Us brands.”  So who knows, maybe we'll get to see the iconic giraffe in the near future again.  

-source via ktvt.com

