Gender Reveal Party Results In Gigantic Wildfire

Let's be honest, since the fad started, gender reveal parties seem to keep getting crazier and over the top. But this case took it WAY too far.

Back in April of 2017, an off-duty border patrol agent accidentally started a 47,000 acre wildfire at a gender reveal party in Arizona. Patrol agent Dennis Dickey was given a fine of $220K and had to plead guilty to "causing a fire without a permit".

Apparently tannerite, which is an "explosive substance designed to detonate when shot by a high-velocity firearm,” was used by Dickey to cause the colored powder that would reveal the gender of the baby to appear, was the linked cause of the wildfire.

Dickey's attorney claimed that he did the right thing and called the police and admitted to starting the fire. Unfortunately due to high winds that day, the fire was spread fast and needed the efforts of about 800 firefighters who fought the wildfire for a week and cost the state $8.2 million.

“It was a complete accident,” Dickey said at his court appearance. “I feel absolutely horrible about it. It was probably one of the worst days of my life.”

-story via cosmopolitan.com