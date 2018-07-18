Gaylord Texan Has Revealed This Year’s Theme For ICE

On Tuesday guests at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine woke up to snow.

The hotel and resort brought out snow machines to transform their front lawn into a winter wonderland. What a better way to celebrate Christmas in July than with a big reveal for this year’s ICE theme.

While kids were throwing snowballs at each other, and making snow angels, the Gaylord Texan announced that this year’s ICE theme is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Over 2 million pounds of carved Ice will be brought from China to North Texas later this year. ICE at the Gaylord Texan opens this November.

Via: Fox 4 News