Gas Prices Falling Heading Into July 4th Weekend

June 28, 2018

You'll notice a break at the gas pump today. Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas says the average price for a gallon of gas is down, heading into the busy 4th of July holiday weekend.

"The price now, $2.65 for a gallon of regular unleaded. That's down six cents on the week. Still 60-cents higher, though, than a year ago."

The most expensive gas in Texas is in Midland, at $3.08 per gallon; the cheapest, in Brownsville and Harlingen, at $2.48.

Armbruster says OPEC's recent decision to increase production will probably keep gas prices dropping, for the next few weeks.

