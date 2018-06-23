Game Of Thrones Stars Tie The Knot

This was the real royal wedding everyone wanted to see. Kit Harington and Rose Leslie held their wedding ceremony at the Rayne Church on Saturday afternoon. The two then celebrated at Leslie’s family owned castle in Scotland.

Many family members were in attendance, including some of their GOT co-stars. Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), and Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) were seen attending the wedding and reception, even fellow members of the Nights watch John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Joe Dempsie (Gendry), and Ben Crompton (Eddison Tollett) were invited. Of course, Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) and Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth) were there too.

Harington and Leslie met on the set of Game Of Thrones in 2012, the two announced their engagement back in September.

From the Stark sisters to Tyrion Lannister, the GoT gang dressed to impress. Check out these absolute LOOKS. https://t.co/scVvEN0ahi — Mashable (@mashable) June 23, 2018

Via: Mashable