Funko to Get It's Own Cereal

Everybody's seen those little big head and big eyed Pop collectable figures everywhere.

Now they're about to get their own cereal. Funko new cereal will be available this June for $7.99, and will come in multiple flavors along with a little Funko Pop collectable inside.

Funko's first cereal brands will feature nothing but 80's characters such as He-Man, Wonder Woman, Elvira Mistress of the Dark, Beetlejuice, and Freddy Krueger.

Funko's founder Michael Becker, tells the Coronado Eagle & Journal, "When you add milk to the Freddy Krueger cereal, it looks blood red. With the Beetlejuice cereal, when you add milk it looks like slime" Becker believes fans of Funko will want to buy two boxes one to keep and one to open up. "We think people will buy one box to stock and one to rock, they’ll probably open one box and enjoy it and never touch the other one, because it’s a collectible."

Unfortunately the new cereal will not be found at your local grocery store, instead they will only be available at FYE stores. Will you venture out and buy a box or two?

According to this new article from up north in Canada, Funko has its eyes set on releasing even more cereal! I'm guessing these 4 are just a taste of what's to come .. plus it seems each one contains a mini POP! #Funko #Cereal ~ https://t.co/dD9gaNhJcC pic.twitter.com/sxS7s9y9Nw — Funko POP News ! (@FunkoPOPsNews) April 1, 2018

Via: Mashable