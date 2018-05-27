Frisco Is Officially Nation's Fastest Growing City

Well it's official. The number one fastest growing city in the nation is right here in North Texas: Frisco.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Frisco's population has grown more than 8% alone last year. That's an addition of 13K new residents.

It's reported that one of the big attractions to the city are the schools. Deputy Superintendent Todd Fouche of Frisco ISD said the district will remain committed to keeping smaller sized high schools. “Surveyed the community. 4,000 responses to a survey. Do you want this student opportunity model? 80 percent said yes, we want that plan to continue,” he explained.

Of course places like the Cowboys Frisco Star and Toyota's headquarters in Plano, it's become easier for several companies to find business to do in North Texas. “Part of what Frisco has done is be lucky. They are in the right time at the right place,” said SMU Economist Mike Davis. “But I think they realize that. So they are trying to create the right infrastructure, roads, schools, public safety.”

However, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney has his concerns for the city, like planning for parks before they run out of space. “Reconstructing many roads. Residents have to live through. Something we are constantly working on is to be ahead of the growth not behind it,” the mayor said. “We have to find land now or we won't be able to find it later."

