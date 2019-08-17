Four Children And An Adult Hospitalized After An Amusement Park Ride Crash

A freak accident occurred at the family friendly Jolly Roger Amusement Park in Ocean City, Maryland. One of the amusement park rides crashed Friday night, leaving five injured.

5 Injured After Roller Coaster Crashes At Jolly Roger In Ocean City, Md. https://t.co/O6I5XbEyoi pic.twitter.com/5wkORX4U6v — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) August 18, 2019

The Ocean City Police Department Deputy of Communications Manager Ashley Miller explained, “One of the roller coaster cars failed to stop as it pulled into the loading area and hit the rear end of another car with loaded passengers.”

The accident injured four children and one adult. All five were taken to a local hospital for as a precaution. EMT were at the scene to help those injured.

Source: People