Fort Worth Police Catch Golf Club Thief They’re Calling The “Doof Of Hazard”

The Dukes of hazard had their reason for always jumping in and crawling out of the General Lee on the show. Their doors were welded shut.

A man was caught on a surveillance camera stealing golf clubs right out of a homeowner’s garage over in Fort Worth. The footage shows him crawling out of his car through the window, like a NASCAR driver. When puts the golf clubs in his car, he shoves them right through the window, doesn’t even bother attempting to open the door. He hops back in his car just like exited right through the window.

Authorities in Fort Worth were notified of the burglary. When police saw the security footage they came up with a brilliant way to help catch the thief using social media.

The Fort Worth Police Department intercut the opening of the Dukes of Hazard and the theme song with the footage and declared the golf club thief the “Doof of Hazard”. The video was posted on the Fort Worth Police Departments Twitter page.

After posting the video, Fort Worth Police Department was able to identify the suspect within 37 minutes.

Check out the video down below. The music makes it that much better.

Via: Fort Worth Star-Telegram