Former WWE Wrestler Bruno Sammartino Passes At Age 82

April 19, 2018
This week the world of wrestling has lost another great of the sport.

The WWE confirmed that wrestling Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino, nicknamed “The Living Legend,” passed away on Wednesday, April 18, 2018

It was reported that Sammartino died peacefully with his wife and his twin sons Darryl and Dan, at his bedside.

Sammartino began his fame back in 1959 when he met and started to work alongside famed wrestling promoter Vince McMahon.  Then in 1963, he became the second WWE Champion, and actually held the title for around eight years.  This is still the record for longest championship reign ever in the history of wrestling.  Many of those that had a chance to meet the hall of famer or knew him well took to Twitter to express their condolences.  

 

Vince McMahon tweeted: “One of the finest men I knew, in life and in business. Bruno Sammartino proved that hard work can overcome even the most difficult of circumstances. He will be missed. #RIPLivingLegend.”

-source via usmagazine.com

 

