Former WWE Wrestler Bruno Sammartino Passes At Age 82

This week the world of wrestling has lost another great of the sport.

The WWE confirmed that wrestling Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino, nicknamed “The Living Legend,” passed away on Wednesday, April 18, 2018

It was reported that Sammartino died peacefully with his wife and his twin sons Darryl and Dan, at his bedside.

Sammartino began his fame back in 1959 when he met and started to work alongside famed wrestling promoter Vince McMahon. Then in 1963, he became the second WWE Champion, and actually held the title for around eight years. This is still the record for longest championship reign ever in the history of wrestling. Many of those that had a chance to meet the hall of famer or knew him well took to Twitter to express their condolences.

Bruno Sammartino was a legend. He was the American Dream personified. From his childhood in Italy hiding from Nazis to selling out Madison Square Garden 188 times as the biggest star of professional wrestling, he was a hero in every stage of his life. pic.twitter.com/29KDwT3gcA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 18, 2018

Our hearts and prayers are with the family of Legend, Bruno Sammartino. He will be dearly missed. xo WGs pic.twitter.com/QzM1aYFHGW — Dana Warrior (@DanaWarriorWWE) April 18, 2018

Vince McMahon tweeted: “One of the finest men I knew, in life and in business. Bruno Sammartino proved that hard work can overcome even the most difficult of circumstances. He will be missed. #RIPLivingLegend.”

"He brought so much great inspiration to so many millions of children...He has made such great contributions to this country." - Arnold @Schwarzenegger on WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino. #RIPBrunoSammartino pic.twitter.com/wznmodbkKb — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2018

-source via usmagazine.com