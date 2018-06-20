Former WWE Star Vader Passes Away

Leon White AKA Vader passed away at age 63, after a two year battle with congestive heart failure.

White’s son broke the news on Monday night stating that his father had been diagnosed with Pneumonia a month prior to his death. “He fought extremely hard and clinically was making progress. Unfortunately, on Monday night his heart had enough and it was his time."

TMZ reports that back in March, White had undergone open heart surgery. White had told TMZ that he was feeling better and looking forward to getting out of the hospital.

White played college football as an offensive lineman, and was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in 1978, he even played in Super Bowl XIV. White was a 3-time WCW heavyweight champ before joining the WWE. White took on Mick Foley, Kane, The Undertaker and many others.